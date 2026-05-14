2 Vietnamese Arrested for Entering Setagaya Family Murder Site

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested two Vietnamese construction workers for allegedly entering and trying to burglarize a house in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, the site of a high-profile family murder case in 2000.

The two men, Luong Van Hai, 32, and Nguyen Manh Hung, 28, were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and attempted theft.

The two admitted the allegations against them, saying that their incomes were unstable. They said they did not know that the house was a murder site.

The Metropolitan Police Department believes that the two broke into the house with the intention of stealing valuables roughly between mid-September 2023 and mid-December 2025.

The MPD said that a police investigator noticed a broken window near the house's entrance Dec. 13, 2025. Footprints were also found inside the house, prompting police investigations including into security camera footage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]