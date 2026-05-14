Honda Logs 423.9-B.-Yen Net Loss for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of 423.9 billion yen in fiscal 2025, which ended in March this year, amid sluggish demand for electric vehicles in North America.

Honda fell into the red for the first time since it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1957. In fiscal 2024, the company logged a net profit of 835.8 billion yen.

For the latest year, Honda recorded 1,577.8 billion yen in losses associated with the sales suspension of some vehicle models following a review of its EV strategy prompted by the weak demand.

However, it expects to post a net profit of 260 billion yen in the current year ending in March 2027, with additional EV-related losses estimated at 500 billion yen.

For the next three years, Honda will focus on rebuilding its automobile business, aiming to chalk up an operating profit of over 1.4 trillion yen in the year ending in March 2029.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]