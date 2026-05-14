Japan's Takaichi to Meet with S. Korean President Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit South Korea for two days from Tuesday to hold a summit meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung for better bilateral ties, the Japanese government said Thursday.

Takaichi and Lee are slated to meet at the president's hometown of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province, eastern South Korea, on Tuesday.

They are expected to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on economic security and regional affairs based on developments in U.S.-China summit talks as well as the conflict in Iran.

The planned visit is part of so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits by Japanese and South Korean leaders to each other's country.

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