BOJ Policymaker Backs Early Rate Hike Unless Economy Weakens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymaker Kazuyuki Masu said Thursday that the central bank should raise its policy interest rate as soon as possible unless the economy shows signs of slowing down.

"If statistical data do not indicate clear signs of an economic downturn, I believe it is desirable to raise the policy rate at the earliest stage possible," Masu said during a speech in the southwestern city of Kagoshima.

"What is vital from now on is to ensure that, through timely and appropriate policy rate hikes, the underlying inflation rate does not exceed 2 pct," said the BOJ Policy Board member. He warned of the risk of inflation accelerating due to high oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East.

At its previous policy-setting meeting last month, the BOJ board decided by a vote of six to three to hold the policy rate steady. While Masu voted in favor of the decision, the three dissenting members proposed a rate hike.

Explaining his vote at the April meeting, Masu said, "The situation did not warrant a hasty policy rate hike."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]