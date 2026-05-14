Japan Minister Kikawada Visiting China from Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Hitoshi Kikawada, Japanese minister for gender equality policy, will visit Shanghai for two days from Thursday, the Japanese government said the same day.

In the Chinese city, Kikawada will attend the Women and Economy Forum, a minister-level conference linked to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation framework.

This is believed to be the first visit by a Japanese cabinet minister to China since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made parliamentary remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency in November last year.

The conference "will provide a meaningful opportunity for Japan to directly explain its efforts on gender equality and women's empowerment, as well as for countries and regions to share their challenges," Kikawada said at a press conference on Tuesday.

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