PM Takaichi Plans to Visit Britain, Italy before G7 Summit in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is planning to visit Britain and Italy ahead of a Group of Seven summit in France in June, government sources said Thursday.

This will be Takaichi's first visit to Europe since taking office last year. She is expected to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in their respective countries.

Takaichi and the two European leaders are expected to discuss how to deal with the situation involving Iran and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as reaffirm their commitment to accelerating the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet and strengthening supply chains for critical minerals.

In January, both Meloni and Starmer visited Japan and met with Takaichi. Meloni asked Takaichi to visit Italy. Starmer indicated his intention to invite Takaichi to Chequers, the country house of the British prime minister near London.

The G7 summit is scheduled to take place in Evian, eastern France, from June 15 to 17.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]