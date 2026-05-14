Sharp to Launch AI-Equipped TVs That Interact with Users

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. said Thursday that it will launch 15 television models equipped with generative artificial intelligence in stages from May 23.

The televisions, expected to be priced between about 275,000 yen and 935,000 yen, will allow users to chat with almost life-size humanlike characters named Daiki and Ayumi on the screen and will recommend TV programs based on users' preferences and mood.

The Japanese company developed the AQUOS AI functions based on U.S. AI powerhouse OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The chat service will be free for up to 50 conversations per month. The maximum number can be increased to 400 for a monthly fee of 495 yen.

"We hope to transform the purpose of televisions through the use of AI," said a Sharp official.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]