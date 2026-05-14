PM Takaichi Meets Co-Founder of U.S. Venture Capital Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, a major U.S. venture capital firm, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday.

During the meeting, Horowitz said that the firm, officially AH Capital Management LLC, plans to open its first office outside the United States in Japan this summer. Takaichi welcomed the plan, saying, "Increased investment in Japan is very encouraging for advancing the Takaichi administration's growth and security strategies."

Noting that Japan is becoming a key security player in the Indo-Pacific region, Horowitz welcomed the Japanese government's initiative to develop the domestic defense industry and startups.

The California-based firm has about 100 billion dollars in assets under management. It has invested heavily in the areas of artificial intelligence, crypto assets, defense and space.

The firm is also known for its influence in U.S. political circles through significant political donations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]