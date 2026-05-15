Japan Govt OKs Bill to Grant Royalties to Singers, Record Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill to revise the copyright law to create new rights that grant background music royalties to singers and record businesses.

The proposed revision is aimed at allowing a wider range of artists and others to receive appropriate levels of compensation from the use of their music and make it easier for them to advance into overseas markets.

Singers and others would be able to gain royalties from the music played in the background not only in Japan but also abroad. Restaurants and other users of background music would have to pay more in royalties.

The government hopes to secure the enactment of the bill during the current parliamentary session slated to end on July 17.

Rights similar to those proposed in the bill have been introduced in 142 economies, according to the cultural affairs agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]