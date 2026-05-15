Takaichi Govt OKs Retrial System Reform Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi approved a bill Friday to ban in principle public prosecutors' appeals against court orders granting retrials.

If the amendment bill to the criminal procedure law, set for immediate submission by the government to parliament, is enacted, the revised law will stipulate the principle ban on the prosecutor complaints in its main text, not in a supplementary clause as previously sought by the government. The enactment will reform the country's retrial system for the first time since the original law was established in 1948.

Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi told a news conference the same day that the bill "has great significance because it is designed to make the retrial system properly function as an emergency relief measure."

Expressing hope that the law amendment obtains parliamentary consent during the current session ending in July, Hiraguchi said, "We are going to provide a thorough explanation."

The current law has often been criticized for its lack of sufficient provisions on retrial petitions delaying the disclosure of evidence held by investigative authorities and its approval of appeals by prosecutors depriving wrongly convicted people of opportunities for being rescued swiftly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]