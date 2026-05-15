Toyota to Invest 320 B. Yen in U.S. for New Assembly Line

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. plans to invest 2 billion dollars, or about 320 billion yen, to build a new vehicle assembly line in Texas, it was learned Thursday.

Toyota Motor North America Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of the leading Japanese automaker, did not clarify whether there was such a plan. Still, the company said that it would maintain and strengthen its competitiveness in the North American market under its policy of on-site production and procurement.

According to a filing by Toyota with the state’s comptroller, the envisaged facility will be located alongside an existing Toyota plant in San Antonio, Texas, which produces the Tundra pickup truck and the Sequoia SUV, flagship vehicles in Toyota’s North American lineup.

The document stated that the plan, called Project Orca, includes the construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that is required to begin in fiscal 2026, as Toyota seeks to expand its production capacity in the United States.

The latest investment is believed to be part of a Toyota plan announced in 2025 to invest up to 10 billion dollars in the United States over five years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]