Japan Names 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Football Association on Friday announced the country's 26-member squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11.

The roster for the top international soccer tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States includes prominent players Wataru Endo of Liverpool, Takehiro Tomiyasu of Ajax, Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad and Yuto Nagatomo of FC Tokyo, who was called up for a fifth consecutive World Cup.

Meanwhile, Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton was left out of the Samurai Blue squad after picking up an injury in his left leg during an English Premier League game on Saturday. Hidemasa Morita of Sporting CP also failed to be named.

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