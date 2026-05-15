Japan, U.S. Leaders Reaffirm Unwavering Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that she and U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the "unwavering Japan-U.S. alliance" in their phone talks that day, following the president's visit to China.

After the 15-minute phone talks, Takaichi told reporters that she was briefed by the U.S. president about the China trip, and that they discussed economic, security and other issues related to China. When asked if they discussed the Taiwan issue, the prime minister did not provide a clear answer.

Takaichi and Trump also exchanged views on the situation surrounding Iran, with the prime minister stressing the importance of swiftly resolving it.

They agreed to meet on the sidelines of next month's summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in France.

"I received a call from (Trump) aboard Air Force One soon after his visit to China," the Japanese leader said. According to Japanese government sources, Takaichi is believed to have been the first person to speak on the phone with the president during the flight.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]