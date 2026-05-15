Trump Briefs PM Takaichi on His China Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Friday, following the president's visit to China.

After the phone talks, Takaichi told reporters that she received a "detailed explanation" about the China trip from the U.S. president. "We confirmed the unwavering Japan-U.S. alliance," the prime minister also said.

The Japanese and U.S. leaders agreed to maintain close communication on Indo-Pacific affairs, according to Takaichi.

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