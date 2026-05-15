Japan Megabank Groups' Net Profits Top 5 T. Yen for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The aggregate net profit of Japan's three megabank groups exceeded 5 trillion yen for the first time in fiscal 2025, it was learned Friday.

For the year that ended in March, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. posted a combined net profit of 5,258.8 billion yen, up 33.9 pct from the previous year and marking a record high for the third straight year.

They benefited from larger lending margins as interest rates rose following policy rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

Mitsubishi UFJ logged a consolidated net profit of 2,427.2 billion yen, up 30.3 pct. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial's net profit jumped 34.4 pct to 1,582.9 billion yen, and Mizuho's net profit surged 41.0 pct to 1,248.6 billion yen, topping 1 trillion yen for the first time.

The groups enjoyed increased revenues from banking operations due to higher interest rates as lending is on the rise amid robust corporate demand for funds. Commission income from mergers and acquisitions also grew.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]