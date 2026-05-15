Japan to Allow Broadcasters to Run Multiple Channels in Same Region

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to allow broadcasters to operate multiple television channels in the same region, it was learned Friday.

An expert panel of the communications ministry approved a draft report on the matter on the day.

The move may lead to realignments among regional broadcasters, which are facing declinings advertising revenues due partly to shrinking populations.

The draft report notes the need to prepare “as many options as possible” for local broadcasters to continue their roles in providing information within and beyond their regions.

Broadcasters are already permitted to operate up to four radio stations in the same region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]