Japanese Farm Group to Raise Fertilizer Prices by Up to 14.5 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh, has said that it will raise fertilizer prices for autumn use, distributed from June through October, by up to 14.5 pct compared with spring fertilizers distributed through this month.

According to Zen-Noh's announcement on Friday, the price revision reflects robust demand for fertilizers, the impact of a weaker yen and a surge in raw material prices driven by tensions in the Middle East.

In particular, international urea prices have been rising, as much of the global supply comes from the Middle East.

Although Zen-Noh procures urea from Malaysia, it will sharply raise the prices of imported urea, by 14.5 pct.

Prices of potassium chloride are planned to be increased by 7.3 pct and those of calcium superphosphate by 4.9 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]