Kioxia Enjoys Record Annual Sales, Profits amid AI Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Major memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. said Friday that its sales and net profit both hit record highs in fiscal 2025, thanks to growing demand for products related to artificial intelligence, including those used in data centers.

For the year that ended in March, Kioxia posted a consolidated net profit of 554.4 billion yen, up about twofold from the previous year, on sales of 2,337.6 billion yen, up 37.0 pct.

“We achieved record revenue and profit increases, riding on the big wave of AI demand,” Kioxia President and CEO Hiroo Ota said during an online earnings briefing. “The market’s strength will continue,” he added.

For April-June, the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projected that its sales will surge fivefold to 1,750 billion yen and its net profit will skyrocket about 48-fold to 869 billion yen.

On the same day, Kioxia announced plans for a stock listing in the United States, aiming to attract more diverse investors and to boost its corporate value. The company has not decided when and which market to list.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]