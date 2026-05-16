Anthropic Executive Vows to Cooperate with Japan on Mythos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--An executive of U.S. startup Anthropic has vowed to cooperate with Japan on its responses related to Claude Mythos, the company's cutting-edge artificial intelligence model.

At a meeting in Tokyo on Friday with Masaaki Taira, chairman of the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Headquarters for National Cybersecurity Strategy, Michael Sellitto, head of global affairs at Anthropic, said the company hopes to fully cooperate with Japan's measures against cyberattacks, according to Taira.

Anthropic currently allows only a limited number of companies and groups to access the AI model, due to its strong ability to identify system vulnerabilities, which has sparked concerns about its possible use in cyberattacks.

The Japanese government has launched cross-ministerial responses, including holding a meeting of a public-private working group comprising representatives from the country's three megabanks and other stakeholders on Thursday.

Sellitto said that Japan is one of the most important countries for Anthropic, according to Taira.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]