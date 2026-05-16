Renho Suffers Upset Loss in CDP Tokyo Chapter Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Renho, who previously served as executive deputy leader of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has lost an election for the leadership of the party's Tokyo chapter.

The 58-year-old member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, was defeated in a head-to-head race Friday against Yuji Kawana, 66, a member of the Musashino city assembly in western Tokyo.

Kawana received 124 valid votes, while Renho received 81. This was the first time the Tokyo chapter head was chosen through a vote.

The new Tokyo chapter chief will be tasked with rebuilding the party organization ahead of the unified local elections next spring and coordinating with the Centrist Reform Alliance and Komeito.

"I want to work together to prepare for victory next spring," Renho told reporters. Kawana said he will "give top priority to revitalizing the CDP."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]