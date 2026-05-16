2 More Boys Arrested over Robbery-Murder in Japan's Tochigi

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested two more 16-year-old boys in connection with a robbery-murder incident targeting an elderly woman in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, it was learned Saturday.

The two boys--a high school student and a self-proclaimed high school student--are suspected of murdering 69-year-old Eiko Tomiyama by stabbing her after breaking into and ransacking her house in the Tochigi town of Kaminokawa at around 9:25 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators have not disclosed whether the two have admitted to the crime.

The self-proclaimed high school student, arrested Friday, had previously attended the same high school as a separate 16-year-old high school student arrested over the robbery-murder case on Thursday, and is acquainted with the two other suspects, whose relationship is currently under investigation by police.

All three boys, who allegedly broke into Tomiyama's house together, are from the city of Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. The third boy was arrested Saturday.

The boy arrested Thursday has told police that he was invited to take part in the crime by a friend in the same grade, according to investigative sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]