Univ. of Tokyo's Festival Canceled Sat. after Bomb Threat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The student body organizing the University of Tokyo's May Festival said on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday that all events of the school festival scheduled for the day have been canceled following a bomb threat.

The festival was planned for Saturday and Sunday at the Hongo and Yayoi campuses in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.

An email warning that bombs had been planted across the campuses and would be detonated during the festival was sent to the organizers and others. After consulting with the police, the organizers determined that it would be difficult to ensure the safety of visitors and others.

A lecture by Sohei Kamiya, leader of Sanseito, an opposition party, was scheduled for Saturday. Regarding the lecture, voices opposing it were raised on social media, citing that Kamiya has repeatedly made discriminatory remarks.

On Saturday night, the organizers said they have confirmed safety on the campuses and would proceed with the festival events on Sunday while implementing measures such as baggage inspections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]