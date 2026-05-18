Eligible Recipients Key in Japan Refundable Tax Credit Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The scope of benefit recipients under a proposed refundable tax credit program is a key issue in discussions at a Japanese nonpartisan council due to differences in eligibility criteria sought by each party.

It is uncertain whether an interim report, expected to be released before this summer, will provide specific details as the program involves many other issues that need to be sorted out, including the amount of aid.

The National Council on Social Security is currently advancing full-scale talks on the design of the refundable tax credit program.

So far, working-level officials from each party participating in the council have confirmed that the aim of the program, which combines tax breaks and cash benefits in accordance with taxpayers’ income, is to reduce the burden on low- and middle-income workers.

At a meeting Wednesday, participants largely agreed that support under the program should, in principle, be provided on an individual basis rather than on a household basis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]