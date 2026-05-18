Yoshimura to Seek Re-Election as Osaka Gov. If Referendum Is Held

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Sunday that he intends to run in the next gubernatorial election in the western Japan prefecture on the condition that a referendum on the so-called Osaka metropolis plan be held before his current term ends next April.

"I will make another bid to realize the Osaka metropolis plan (for administrative reorganization). I will fight on the front lines myself," Yoshimura told a press conference in the city of Osaka.

He has in mind holding the referendum on the same day as next spring's unified local elections.

Yoshimura also made it clear that he will not run in the gubernatorial election if the referendum is not held by next spring.

There had been speculation that Yoshimura, also head of the Japan Innovation Party, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, may opt not to run for re-election as Osaka governor with a view to a future return to national politics. Within the JIP, however, there has been strong support for him to stand as a gubernatorial candidate himself.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]