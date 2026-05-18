Victim's Address Stolen before Tochigi Robbery-Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Sakura, Tochigi Pref., May 18 (Jiji Press)--Documents with the address of an elderly woman killed in last week's high-profile robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, along with precious metals, were stolen from the house of her second son in April, investigative sources said Monday.

In the robbery-murder case that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, several people broke into the house of the woman, Eiko Tomiyama, 69, in the Tochigi town of Kaminokawa, and stabbed her to death.

Her first son in his 40s and second son in his 30s, who rushed to the scene, suffered injuries after being attacked with crowbars.

The methods used in the two cases were similar, as the windows on the first floor of the houses of Tomiyama and her second son were both broken, according to the sources.

Separately, a man from neighboring Ibaraki Prefecture was arrested near Tomiyama's house on May 7 on suspicion of using a stolen license plate on a car. The Tochigi prefectural police department is investigating possible connections between these cases and the robbery-murder incident, focusing on the involvement of a loosely organized "tokuryu" anonymous crime group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]