Japan Plans Industry Clusters in 10 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s government Monday presented a draft plan to create industry clusters in 10 regions, spotlighting semiconductors and green transformation, or transition to clean energy, to lure large-scale corporate investment and revive local economies.

The plan, presented at a state minister-level meeting, will be a key component of a government regional future strategy to be set as early as June.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, where Rapidus Corp. is building plants, and the Kyushu southwestern region, which includes Kumamoto Prefecture, home to factories of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., are listed as prospective semiconductor clusters, as are the Hokuriku and Chubu regions in central Japan.

Meanwhile, the draft names the northeastern Tohoku region a green transformation center candidate, citing the presence of many nuclear and renewable-energy power sources.

The Kanto eastern region, which includes Tokyo, is expected to have an aviation cluster linked to Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, while the Kinki western region aims to foster the flying-car industry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]