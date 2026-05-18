Japan Supplies Antiviral Drug to U.K. over Hantavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government supplied antiviral drug Avigan from its stockpiles to Britain on Friday in response to a hantavirus outbreak, health minister Kenichiro Ueno said Monday.

Britain has accepted passengers of a cruise ship where the outbreak occurred during a voyage in the Atlantic Ocean. They include a Japanese national.

According to the ministry, the Japanese government supplied the drug at the request of the British government based on a bilateral memorandum of understanding.

There is no established cure for hantavirus, but data from animal studies indicate that Avigan may improve survival rates of patients. The provision of the drug does not affect Japan's Avigan stockpiles.

Ueno expressed gratitude to Britain for accommodating the Japanese national on a chartered plane and conducting health observations for the person in the country. "We'll continue to work closely with the international community to prevent the spread of infections," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]