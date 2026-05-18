Japan to Strengthen Cyber Defense for Critical Infrastructure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday compiled a package of measures to enhance cyber defense systems for critical infrastructure operators in 15 industry sectors, including telecommunications, finance and medicine.

The package was adopted at the first meeting of related government ministries and agencies discussing rising cyberattack risks amid the rapid advance of artificial intelligence, especially U.S. startup Anthropic's cutting-edge AI tool Claude Mythos.

According to the package, the government will gather and analyze cyber defense-related information for the operators. It will also promote the development of experts and foster cooperation with other governments and AI development companies, aiming to boost the operators' cyberattack response capabilities.

The government will ask companies selling software to resolve system vulnerabilities and develop patches to address such issues.

The day's meeting was attended by senior officials from the Cabinet Secretariat's National Cybersecurity Office, the National Police Agency, the Financial Services Agency, the Digital Agency and the Defense Ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]