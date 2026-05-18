Japan, Brazil Agree to Enhance Economic Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, agreed to strengthen bilateral economic security cooperation, at the two countries' first strategic dialogue held on Monday in Tokyo.

Brazil, a major nation in South America, is rich in natural resources such as rare earths and iron ore.

Motegi noted that Brazil, which has the largest Japanese community outside the East Asian nation, is a strategic partner of Japan.

Vieira responded by showing hope that the two countries will work to put into action their strategic and global partnership action plan this year. The action plan was adopted at a Japan-Brazil summit held in March 2025.

The two ministers signed a memorandum on mutual assistance for the protection of Japanese and Brazilian nationals abroad. Brazil is the fifth country to sign such a memorandum with Japan. Under the pact, Japan and Brazil will cooperate mainly in the evacuation of their citizens in the event of an emergency in third countries or regions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]