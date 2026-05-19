Rengo Urges Japan Govt Not to Ease Discretionary Work Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, the largest umbrella organization for labor unions in the country, urged the government on Monday not to loosen rules governing discretionary work arrangements.

The confederation, known as Rengo, expressed opposition to any "easy expansion" of jobs eligible for the discretionary work system or any relaxation of its requirements in a petition to labor minister Kenichiro Ueno.

The current system is associated with a high share of long working hours and does not necessarily guarantee appropriate treatment for workers, Rengo said.

"What is needed now is labor legislation that allows everyone to work safely and with peace of mind," Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino told Ueno in a meeting while handing the petition. "The answer is not economic growth dependent on long working hours."

In response, Ueno said the government would "carefully advance discussions while hearing views from both employees and employers."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]