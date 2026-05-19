Japan Cuts Snow Crab Fishing Quotas in Some Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fisheries Agency said Monday that fishing quotas for snow crabs on the Sea of Japan side will be reduced for a one-year period starting in July to support a resource recovery.

The quota will be reduced to 3,000 tons from the current 3,700 tons off the coast between Shimane and Toyama prefectures, and to 870 tons from 910 tons off the coast between Niigata and Akita prefectures.

The current quota of 1,043 tons will be maintained around Hokkaido and 20 tons on the Pacific side, mainly off Iwate and Miyagi prefectures.

The quota for saury will decrease from 95,623 tons last year to 91,554 tons this year amid poor catches.

The new quotas were set at a meeting of a subcommittee of the Fisheries Policy Council, an advisory body to the fisheries minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]