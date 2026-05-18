INTERVIEW: Philippine Pres. Marcos Worried over Possible Taiwan Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. voiced concern that the country could be involved in a possible contingency over Taiwan, in an interview with media organizations including Jiji Press on Monday.

"I think in Japan's case, it's more about a choice to be involved" if a contingency occurs over Taiwan," Marcos said.

"In the Philippines, we do not have a choice (not to be involved) because Taiwan is so close to the Philippines and we have almost 200,000 Filipino nationals living and working in Taiwan," he said, adding that his country is asking Taiwan to seek a peaceful solution to the cross-strait issue.

The interview took place at the Malacanang Palace in Manila ahead of the president's visit to Japan next week for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and other events.

Marcos said that the Philippines "has, from the very start, always held a one-China policy" and "will continue to do that." The Philippines will not intervene in the Taiwan issue, he also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]