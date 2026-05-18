Japan Promises to Keep Upholding Multilateralism with U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged Monday to continue upholding multilateralism led by the United Nations, at a meeting with visiting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Japan's firm support for multilateralism centered on the United Nations will never change," she said at the meeting held at the prime minister's office. This year marks 70 years since Japan joined the world body.

Guterres replied that the moral authority of Japan is now very important, referring to the country's efforts to uphold international law and its role in development assistance and nuclear nonproliferation.

He said that the current composition of the U.N. Security Council does not reflect the world today, calling for reforms of the organ.

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