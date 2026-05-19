Japan's Takaichi, S. Korea's Lee to Agree on Energy Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung are likely to agree on collaboration to secure stable supplies of energy and important goods during a summit in South Korea on Tuesday.

Specifically, the two leaders are expected to sign a joint document that calls, among others, for the provision of oil-related products in case of emergency to protect the two countries' economies from the fallout of the war in Iran.

Takaichi and Lee are scheduled to meet in the South Korean president's hometown of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province.

"I will deepen discussions with the president to promote cooperation between the two governments and Japan-South Korea relations amid a severe international situation," Takaichi told reporters at her office before departure. "I also want to firmly discuss concrete ways of cooperation on energy," she added.

The two leaders are also slated to confirm the strengthening of security cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States. They will also discuss China and North Korea, including the recent U.S.-China summit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]