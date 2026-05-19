Japan Lower House OKs Bill to Create Disaster Management Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Tuesday passed a bill to establish a disaster management agency, which oversees the government's disaster prevention and response measures.

The bill is expected to be enacted during the current Diet session, set to end in July, after deliberations in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. The government aims to set up the agency this autumn.

The new agency, to be placed directly under the cabinet, will draw up basic disaster management policy and coordinate responses to large-scale disasters, according to the bill.

While the prime minister will head the agency, the post of disaster management minister will be newly created. The minister is slated to be granted the authority to issue recommendations to other government agencies over disaster management.

The agency will have four departments, including one in charge of initial response in the event of a disaster and another for promoting disaster preparedness. It will have 352 personnel, up from 220 in the current Cabinet Office division responsible for disaster management.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]