Japan Lawmakers Vow Thorough Debate on Retrial System Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers confirmed Tuesday that they will hold thorough discussions in the Diet on a bill to reform the country's retrial system, according to the group's head, Masahiko Shibayama of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The government-sponsored bill seeks to prohibit in principle public prosecutors from appealing court orders granting retrials. However, it includes a provision allowing such appeals "if there are adequate grounds."

The bill also calls for preventing disclosed evidence from being shared with third parties for purposes unrelated to retrial procedures.

During the meeting, a participant noted the need for the government to promise not to expand the scope of "adequate grounds." Another participant called for revising the proposed ban on the use of disclosed evidence, saying that it could hinder retrial procedures.

For retrial system reform, three opposition parties--the Centrist Reform Alliance, Team Mirai and the Japanese Communist Party--have submitted their own bill, which includes a complete ban on prosecutor appeals against retrial orders and broad disclosure of evidence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]