Japan Presses Britain to Commit 6 B. Pounds for Fighter Jet: FT

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The British government plans to commit around 6 billion pounds to the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet with Japan and Italy amid increasing pressure from Tokyo, the Financial Times reported Monday.

The Japanese government ramped up pressure on Britain to provide funds swiftly amid concerns about delays to the project due to Britain's financial difficulties, according to the report.

Initially, Japan, Britain and Italy were scheduled to sign a long-term contract by the end of 2025 with a joint venture established by defense companies from the three countries, with the aim of deploying the first jointly developed fighter jet in 2035.

Meanwhile, Britain has yet to outline a defense investment plan that includes long-term funding. A short-term funding contract signed by the three countries in April this year covers the three months through the end of June.

Given the situation, there are growing concerns in Japan that the joint development could be delayed and that the deployment of the fighter jet would be pushed back.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]