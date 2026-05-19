Hitachi, Anthropic to Cooperate on AI System Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hitachi Ltd. said Tuesday that it has begun collaborating with U.S. startup Anthropic to develop systems for infrastructure, including electricity transmission and railways, by using Anthropic artificial intelligence models.

Through the tie-up, Hitachi aims to enhance the quality of its digital services and its measures against cyberattacks.

Hitachi will also encourage some 290,000 group employees to use Anthropic's AI models, in order to turn some 100,000 of them into AI-savvy human resources.

Claude Mythos, Anthropic's latest AI model, which boasts a significantly higher ability to detect system vulnerabilities, is not included in the tie-up deal.

In April, Anthropic announced that it has started cooperating with electronics giant NEC Corp. on system development for corporate clients.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]