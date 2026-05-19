Japan's Sai Wins Junior Grand Prix in Int'l Youth Ballet Contest

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ballet dancer Yusei Sai was selected on Monday as youth grand prix winner at this year's Youth America Grand Prix international ballet contest.

Sai, 15, who lives in California, was awarded the prize in the junior age division for dancers aged 12 to 14 as of Jan. 1, following the competition finals in Houston, Texas.

"I still can't believe it," Sai said in an online interview. "I am thrilled."

He said that his experience placing fifth in the Prix de Lausanne competition in Switzerland in February helped him, adding, "The best part was being able to have fun dancing."

Among other Japanese contestants, Sota Teranishi, 12, came in first place in the junior men's category and An Takahashi, 14, came first in the junior women's category. Daigaku Katayama, 12, placed first in the men's classical dance category in the precompetitive age division for those aged 9 to 11.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]