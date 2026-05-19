2 Courts Find Japan Feb. Lower House Poll Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref./Fukuoka, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Two high courts in Japan on Tuesday ruled that the February general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

A group of lawyers led by Hidetoshi Masunaga that filed the lawsuits claimed that the maximum vote-value disparity of 2.10 times in the election failed to meet the equal value of votes under the Constitution.

The rulings by Takamatsu High Court in the western prefecture of Kagawa and Fukuoka High Court in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka were the first in a total of 16 lawsuits filed with the 14 high courts and high court branches in the nation by two groups of lawyers including the Masunaga-led group.

In the Feb. 8 election, the No. 1 constituency of Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, had the smallest number of voters, at 220,368, among all single-seat constituencies, while the largest number was 462,088 in the No. 3 constituency of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, creating the vote-value gap of 2.10 times, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry.

The ratio was slightly higher than the largest gap of 2.06 times in the previous Lower House election in 2024, which the Supreme Court ruled constitutional.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]