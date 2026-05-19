Japan's Motegi to Attend Quad Meeting in India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will visit New Delhi from Sunday through May 27 to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad countries--Japan, the United States, Australia and India, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

The Quad meeting, scheduled for May 26, will bring together Motegi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The ministers are expected to reaffirm cooperation to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals in light of China's increasing military and economic coercion.

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