Japan, S. Korea Leaders Agree on Energy Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Andong, South Korea, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung confirmed Tuesday that the two nations will consider concrete measures for energy security cooperation, such as mutually supplying crude oil and bolstering oil reserves, in view of the prolonged turmoil in the Middle East.

At the bilateral summit in the city of Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, Takaichi stressed the importance of "the two countries playing vital roles in the stability of the Indo-Pacific region," while Lee said South Korea and Japan are important partners.

In a joint press conference after the meeting, Takaichi said that she wants to "make steady progress" in bilateral security cooperation.

Both Japan and South Korea face difficulties procuring critical goods such as naphtha due to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transport waterway for Middle East crude oil.

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed the "POWERR Asia" energy aid framework for Asian countries, announced by Takaichi last month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]