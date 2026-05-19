Sumitomo Mitsui, Fujitsu, SoftBank Tie Up on Health Support App

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Fujitsu Ltd. and SoftBank Corp. said Tuesday they have agreed to collaborate to develop an app to support people's daily health management and treatment by utilizing data managed by medical institutions.

The companies expect the new app to help extend healthy lifespans and optimize hospital management, resulting in a reduction of some 5 trillion yen in annual medical costs.

Fujitsu, which leads Japan's electronic medical records market, will develop and manage a platform to utilize medical information with patients' consent.

SoftBank will take charge of the app development, linking it with Sumitomo Mitsui's financial app Olive and SoftBank's services.

The companies will launch the project in October, hoping to attract 60 million users in the future.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]