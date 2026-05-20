Japan to Survey Bear Habitats in Tohoku, Niigata

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry has said it will start surveys in late June on bear habitats and populations in the Tohoku northeastern region and some areas in nearby Niigata Prefecture.

The government surveys, announced Tuesday, will cover the six Tohoku prefectures and the northern part of Niigata, with the aim of gaining a better understanding of bear behavior in wide areas as bears often roam across prefectural borders.

The survey results are expected to be compiled by the end of fiscal 2026.

About 800 automated cameras will be installed in mountainous areas and "satoyama" managed forests to survey population size, density and distribution as well as behavioral trends.

The data to be collected will be utilized in measures to deal with bear-related issues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]