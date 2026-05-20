Japan's LDP Calls for Mandatory Acquisition of My Number Cards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has called on the government to consider making My Number personal identification card ownership mandatory.

There would be no penalty for noncompliance, according to the proposal compiled Tuesday by the LDP's Headquarters for the Promotion of a Digital Society.

"Identity verification is important for the safety of a digital society, and My Number cards will serve as key infrastructure," said LDP's Takuya Hirai, who heads the headquarters. "We want to make it mandatory to protect people."

The LDP also calls for mandatory registration of bank accounts for the prompt distribution of subsidies.

The proposal will be submitted to the government by the end of this week. The government is expected to incorporate it in its basic guidelines for economic and fiscal management, which will be drawn up this summer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]