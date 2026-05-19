Takaichi Administration to Submit Extra Budget Bill in Early June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to submit a fiscal 2026 supplementary budget bill to the Diet in early June, it was learned Tuesday.

The government has notified the ruling parties of the plan, informed sources said. It aims to get the budget enacted by the July 17 end of the current Diet session.

At a liaison meeting between the government and ruling parties on Monday, Takaichi expressed her intention to compile an extra budget to cope with soaring energy prices amid tensions in the Middle East.

The supplementary budget is expected to focus on subsidies to curb electricity and gas bills this summer.

To respond quickly to the situation, the government is likely to increase reserve funds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]