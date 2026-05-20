Mother, Daughter Found Dead in House in Hyogo, Both Bleeding

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, May 20 (Jiji Press)--A mother and her daughter have been found dead and bleeding in their house in the city of Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

At around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hyogo prefectural police found one woman collapsed near the entrance of the house and the other near the corridor. They both had stab wounds and were confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the police, the women are 74-year-old Sumie Tanaka and her 52-year-old daughter, Chihiro. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths, suspecting that the two may have been caught up in a crime as no weapons have been found.

The front door of the house was left unlocked. An acquaintance reported to the police earlier in the day that he or she was unable to reach the mother or daughter.

The house is located in a residential area about 1 kilometer south of West Japan Railway Co.'s Harima-Shingu Station.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]