2 Japanese Attacked with Knife at Shanghai Restaurant

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai, May 19 (Jiji Press)--A man with a fruit knife attacked three people around noon on Tuesday at a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai World Financial Center, a Japanese-developed office building in the financial district of the Chinese city.

According to a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official, the three victims were two Japanese nationals and a Chinese woman. None of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Many Japanese companies have offices within and around the building.

The 59-year-old attacker was seized by police officers at the scene. According to local police sources, the man has a history of mental illness and made incoherent statements.

A nearby shop worker quoted a restaurant employee as saying that the man entered the restaurant, attacked the three people and then sat on the floor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]