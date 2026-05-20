Trump Buys Shares in U.S. Unit of Japan's Kura Sushi

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump has purchased shares in Kura Sushi USA Inc., a unit of Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain Kura Sushi Inc., for 1 million to 5 million dollars, it was learned Tuesday.

His share transaction records were disclosed by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Share acquisitions by a sitting president has been held back due to concerns over conflict of interest.

Trump was found to have conducted some 3,700 securities transactions in January-March.

Besides shares in Kura Sushi USA, which went public on the U.S. Nasdaq stock market in August 2019, Trump bought shares in such U.S. technology giants as Nvidia Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]