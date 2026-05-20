Japanese Garden Designer Wins Silver-Gilt at British Flower Show
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London, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese garden designer Kazuyuki Ishihara won a silver-gilt medal at the Chelsea Flower Show starting in London on Tuesday.
"Tokonoma Garden," by Ishihara, a native of Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was awarded the second-highest honor in the main Show Garden category and was highly praised for its harmony and traditional beauty, according to the event organizer.
A tokonoma is a raised recessed alcove or niche in a traditional Japanese-style room.
Ishihara's work features white sand, stones and moss laid out around a structure modeled after a tokonoma.
"The garden embodies both personal memory and universal values of family togetherness and community, offering visitors a space to pause, reflect and appreciate the beauty of nature," the organizer said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]